Georgia Girl Who Has Read 1K Books At Age 4 Visits Library of Congress, Becomes Honorary Librarian

Daliyah Marie Arana likes to read. A lot.

The 4-year-old Gainesville, Georgia girl has read 1,000 books and she hasn’t even started kindergarten, the Gainesville Times reported.

Daliyah joined Georgia’s “1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten” program at the age of 2 and completed the challenge, her mother told the newspaper.

On Wednesday, the pint-sized bookworm donned a stylish pink dress and matching hair bow, visited the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. and was named “Librarian For The Day.”

Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, tweeted that it was “fun” to have Daliyah visit.

Daliyah’s mother, Haleema Arana, told the Gainesville Times that she and her husband have been reading to their her daughter since she was born and signed her up for the challenge early on.

“Most of the kids she graduated the program with were a bit older,” Arana told the newspaper.

The kid’s got range too.

Arana posted a video on YouTube of her daughter reading a college-level speech called “The Pleasure of Books,” by William Lyon Phelps.

Daliyah has her own library card and wants to be a librarian when she grows up.

“I like to check out books every day,” she said. “And I want to teach other kids to read at an early age, too,” Daliyah told the Gainesville Times.