× Highly Anticipated ‘The Winds of Winter’ Novel May Be Coming This Year, ‘Game of Thrones’ Author George R. R. Martin Says

Good news, “Game of Thrones” fans: George R.R. Martin said that his long-awaited novel “The Winds of Winter” might be coming out this year. The book is the next installment of his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series that is the basis of the hit HBO show.

Martin made the tentative prediction in the comments section of his blog, responding to a fan who requested an update on “The Winds of Winter,” the long-awaited sixth novel in the series.

“Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now,” Martin wrote. “I think it will be out this year.”

He added a caveat: “(But hey, I thought the same thing last year).”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.