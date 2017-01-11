Housing for Homeless Veterans With American Family Housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Midway City to see the volunteers working with American Family Housing, a non-profit organization dedicated to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, constructing Potter's Lane. The highly anticipated housing project, which is the first permanent supportive multi-housing development to utilize upcycled steel shipping containers to house homeless veterans, will provide permanent housing using 16, 480-square-foot living spaces.

American Family Housing is actively seeking additional sponsors and donors for its ongoing capital campaign. Corporate or individual naming opportunities are still available for the individual tenant residences and a variety of common spaces including patios, gardens and other areas.

For more information or with interest in getting involved, click HERE or call (714) 897-3221.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY HOUSING: Founded in 1985, American Family Housing (AFH) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of housing and a broad spectrum of services to vulnerable populations facing barriers to achieving housing stability, including war veterans and adults with disabilities and mental illness. Operating 63 housing sites, with 283 units that serve more than 1,300 adults and children each year in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, AFH is committed to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, helping low-income families and adults achieve a self-sustaining way of life and become active members of their communities. Follow American Family Housing on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and visit their website for more information.

