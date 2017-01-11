Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl in Fullerton Is on the Run, Police Say; Public’s Help Sought

Fullerton police asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in locating a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl last month.

An investigation into the abuse began on Dec. 21, 2016, when officers responded to an area hospital following a report of a possible child sex assault victim, the Fullerton Police Department stated in a news release.

Through the investigation, police identified 30-year-old Rigoberto Arevalo Cubias as a suspect in the case. He is accused of “engaging in sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child under the age of 10 years old,” the release stated.

Cubias is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who may possess a fake California Driver’s License, according to police.

He has a prior outstanding $50,000 arrest warrant for a 2014 DUI under a different name, “Jose Cubias,” the release said. The suspect is known to have multiple other aliases, including Jose Cubias Arevalo, Jose Riberto Cubias and Jose Alfonso Cubias Arevalo.

“Detectives believe that Cubias now knows he is wanted by police and he is on the run from law enforcement. He has discarded his previously owned vehicle and cellular phone in what Detectives believe is an attempt to elude capture,” police said in the release.

Cubias is described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fullerton police Detective Carin Wright at 714-738-6754.

Those who would prefer to provide a tip anonymously can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP- OCCS, or go to the website http://www.occrimestoppers.org.