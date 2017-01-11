Louisiana Woman Who Thought She Was Having Twins Gives Birth to 14-Pound Baby

A mother in Louisiana thought she might be pregnant with twins, but it turned out to be one very large baby, according to a New Orleans-area television station.

LaQueena Hunter Grover told WDSU that her first two kids weighed a little over 7 pounds when they were born. Her third child was 11.9 pounds.

But when she became pregnant with her fourth child, she didn’t know what to expect.

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh, I think that’s twins or even triplets. Maybe there’s another hiding behind one of the babies,'” Grover said.

But it turned out, there was just one baby who ended up weighing just over 14 pounds.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped,” Grover told WDSU. “He was like, ‘That’s a big baby.’ When he was born, he was 14 pounds 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

Loyalty Adonis Grover was born Dec. 6. After spending 27 days in the NICU, Loyalty is finally home with his mother.

According to WDSU, Loyalty, now just a little over a month old, weighs nearly 15 pounds and measures 2-feet in height.

“He wears a size three Pamper. He’s supposed to be in a size one as a newborn. He wears 3 to 6-month-old clothes and he wears some 6 to 9-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds,” Grover said.

Grover said Loyalty is a happy and healthy little boy.

“He acts like the Incredible Hulk when he does not get what he wants. He does not like to be wet. He likes to be changed immediately. And he wants to eat as soon as he gets hungry,” Grover said.

The mother of four told WDSU that she does not plan to have any more children.