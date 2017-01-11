× San Diego Chargers Inform NFL of Plans to Move to Los Angeles

San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners Wednesday that the team intends to move to Los Angeles, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Because Spanos has not announced his decision to Chargers staff or elected officials in San Diego and the L.A. area, the person cautioned the decision shouldn’t be regarded as final.

As of late Wednesday, the Rams, who would share a stadium with the Chargers in Inglewood, hadn’t been informed of the development.

While Spanos hasn’t made the decision official — the move doesn’t need to be approved by league owners — an announcement could come in the next day or two.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.