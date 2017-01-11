Video Shows Animals Frolicking During ‘Snow Day’ at Oregon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow falling in Portland, Oregon, prompted the local zoo to close to the public for the day Wednesday.

It was also a “snow day” for some of the animals.

The Oregon Zoo posted video on Facebook and YouTube showing a polar bear named Nora rolling around in mounds of snow as more flakes fell.

Sea otters, seals and even an Asian elephant name Samudra played in the snow, the video showed.

The same Pacific storm systems sweeping California are also bringing precipitation to the rest of the West. Snow was coming down in Portland Wednesday, with accumulation of up to 4 inches possible, the National Weather Service said. Overnight Tuesday, between 6 and 12 inches fell in the area, marking the snowiest day there since 2008.

The zoo shut down because of the snow, but essential animal-care staff reported for duty, a zoo spokeswoman said. The staff videographer skied to the zoo to get the footage, according to the spokeswoman.