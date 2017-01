A woman suffered burn injuries after an explosion at a Santa Ana house caused a partial collapse Wednesday night, Orange County Fire Authority officials said.

The incident was reported about 8 p.m. at 2710 N. Townley Street.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, OCFA officials said on Twitter.

Firefighters at the scene were attempting to shore up the home.

Santa Ana – OCFA on scene of explosion in residence on 2700 block of Townley. 1 male burn patient to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/K66CWtKnku — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 12, 2017

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.