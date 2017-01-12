12-Year-Old Boy Points Gun at Female Classmate’s Head Over Chicken McNuggets: NYPD

A 12-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly pulled a gun on a female classmate in Harlem and demanded she give him a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget, KTLA sister station WPIX in New York reported on Thursday.

The incident began Tuesday when the boy saw the girl purchasing the mcnuggets at the McDonald’s on Lexington Avenue and East 103rd Street, a New York Police Department Official told the TV station.

In his second attempt to get a mcnugget from the girl, the boy allegedly followed her into a nearby train station, pointed the firearm at her, and demanded she hand one over, the station reported.

She was able to smack the gun away from her head and told him to leave her alone, then boarded the train, police said. The girl was not harmed in the incident.

The boy was taken into custody on Wednesday after she told officials at her school what had transpired, according to NYPD.