After Week of Storms, Mammoth Mountain Has More Snow Than Any Other Ski Resort in the Country

After more than a week of snow storms in the Sierra Nevada, Mammoth Mountain has more snow than another ski resort in the country.

The popular mountain about five hours north of Los Angeles announced Wednesday that it had the deepest base of snow in North America after receiving 10 to 15 feet of snow since the previous Wednesday. Another foot of snow fell by Thursday morning.

“It looks like the storm blows out on Friday and that means that Saturday could be one of the most epic bluebird ski days that we’ve experienced in Mammoth Lakes,” the town’s tourism board wrote on Facebook.

Snowpack is estimated at 261 percent of normal for a collection of measurement sites across the Owens Valley area, according to a chart the Mammoth Times newspaper published on Facebook. The estimate exceeds 1982-83, the wettest year on record in the region, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power chart.

Overall Sierra snowpack — an essential part of the state’s water supply — is at 161 percent of normal as of Thursday, according to the California Department of Water Resources. On Jan. 3, a day before this set of storms, that figure was at 67 percent.

The storm has dumped on Mammoth and nearby June Mountain, as well as Lake Tahoe-area resorts. Flooding has caused problems in various parts of Northern California.

Closer to L.A., where rain has been falling on and off for more than a week, the local mountains were beginning to get snow this week as well. Bear Mountain, Snow Summit and Snow Valley were expected to get snow Thursday into Friday. Mountain High in Wrightwood was also getting snow Thursday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday that about 42 percent of California is no longer in drought. The areas remaining in the most severe drought include parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.