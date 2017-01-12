Anaheim Police Searching For Homeless Man Accused of Killing Man, Kidnapping Woman

Anaheim police are searching for a homeless man on who is accused of fatally shooting a man and kidnapping a woman from a motel.

Luke Theodore Lampers, 33, allegedly shot and killed 49-year-old Douglas Navarro following at dispute at Crystal Inn around 7:28 p.m. Wednesday night, police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the motel in the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue but Lampers had already fled the scene in a 2011 orange Nissan Cube with California license plate 6SOY425, according to police.

Shortly after the shooting Lampers allegedly forced Brianne Deese into his vehicle at gunpoint against her will. Lampers and Deese are believed to have had a past romantic relationship, police said.

The reason for the argument and motive for the shooting are under investigation. Lampers is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.