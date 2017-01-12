Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Confirms Move to Los Angeles in Letter

It’s official, the San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.

Team owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos announced the decision in a letter that was posted to the teams Twitter account Thursday morning.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles,” the letter read.

News of the move was first leaked Wednesday when a person with person with direct knowledge of the situation informed media outlets that Spanos had already informed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell of the move.

In the letter, Spanos also said the team must “earn the respect and support of Los Angeles football fans” and “get back to winning.”

The move comes one year after the Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

The Chargers are expected to play the next two seasons at StubHub center in Carson before sharing a new stadium with the Rams in Inglewood.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a statement following the announcement.

“The Chargers will make our NFL tradition even richer, and give sports fans everywhere one more reason to be in Los Angeles. I congratulate Dean Spanos and the entire Chargers organization, and look forward to the extraordinary contributions they will make to our entire region,” part of Garcetti’s statement read.

