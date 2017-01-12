Cold Storm to Bring More Rain, Low Snow Levels, Possible Mudslides to SoCal

A cold storm system moving through Southern California is bringing more rain to the region Thursday and is expected to result in low snow levels, a threat of thunderstorms and a chance of mudslides in the recent burn areas.

Widespread rain began falling overnight and is expected to continue throughout the day before tapering off early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

This cold system is likely to drop snow levels to about 5,000 feet through Thursday, then down to 3,500 feet overnight.

Officials are warning there is potential for snow showers and ice to impact the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine early Friday.

The Rim of the World School District in the San Bernardino Mountains canceled classes “in the best interest of our students and staff” due to the weather Thursday, according to an advisory issued by the district.

Periods of heavy rain were expected to fall throughout the day Thursday, with a chance of thunderstorms arriving later Thursday afternoon, the Weather Service stated.

Forecasters are concerned the heavy rain could lead to mud and debris slides.

The threat has prompted officials to issue a flash flood watch for the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County, including the fish, reservoir, Colby and sand burn areas through 9 p.m. Thursday.

In the Hollywood Hills Wednesday, a concrete balcony and foundation gave way beneath a home following several days of intermittent rain.

The debris flow prompted the closure of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

In Glassell Park, a large tree crushed a car when it toppled late Wednesday night as wet weather continued to saturate the area.