Fire Truck Destroyed in Blaze at Buena Park Fire Station

A fire truck was destroyed early Thursday morning when a fire station near Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park caught fire.

The incident began about 4 a.m. at fire station 61 located in the 8000 block of Western Avenue, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Larry Kurtz said.

About 54 firefighters were at the scene to battle the fire, which burned much of the station and destroyed one of the trucks inside, Kurtz said.

All the firefighters that were inside the station were safe and accounted for, Kurtz said.

No information on a possible cause of the fire was immediately available.

KTLA’s Stephen Acosta contributed to this report.