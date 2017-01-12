Gray Whale Watching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in off the coast of Palos Verdes aboard the Harbor Breeze Cruise LA ESPADA, a specialized high speed whale watching catamaran, to see the Gray Whale migration. During the whale watching, Fin, Sperm, Orca, and Humpback whales have been spotted as well as Dolphins.

In addition to witnessing marine life, experts will delve into conservation issues affecting whales in our urban waters and teach us more about the diversity of whale populations and other marine life found off the coast of Southern California.

We can supplement our ocean education at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s award-winning “Whales: Voices in the Sea” multimedia exhibit, where we can explore exhibits about the environmental threats facing Gray, Blue, North Atlantic Right, Humpback, Sperm, and other whales. The exhibit is made possible by the Pacific Life Foundation and was developed by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography with the Aquarium of the Pacific.

AQUARIUM: The nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific is a community gathering place where diverse cultures and the arts are celebrated and where important challenges facing our planet are explored by scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders in search of sustainable solutions. The Aquarium is dedicated to conserving and building nature and nature's services by building the interactions between and among peoples. Home to more than 11,000 animals, Aquarium exhibits include the June Keyes Penguin Habitat, the interactive Shark Lagoon and Lorikeet Forest exhibits, and the new Vanishing Animals and Horses and Dragons exhibitions. Beyond its animal exhibits, the Aquarium offers educational programs for people of all ages, from hands-on activities to lectures by leading scientists. The Aquarium won a 2015 Travelers' Choice Award for Aquariums, as awarded by TripAdvisor® travelers. The Aquarium offers memberships with unlimited FREE admission for 12 months, VIP Entrance, and other special benefits. For more information, visit their website.

HARBOR BREEZE CRUISES:

Southern California’s premier cruise company offers harbor cruises in addition to fun and educational encounters with gray whales and the largest mammal on Earth, the magnificent blue whale, dolphins, and other marine life. Harbor Breeze Cruises' experienced captains and expert naturalists trained by the Aquarium of the Pacific will take guests on this exciting journey. Harbor Breeze's fast, custom built state-of-the-art luxury catamarans can cover greater areas of water than most vessels. Multiple daily departures offered year-round.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching! J

Gayle