Hiker Found Dead After Falling Off San Gabriel Mountain Trail in Altadena

Hiker was found dead late Wednesday after he apparently fell off a winding trail in the San Gabriel Mountains in Altadena.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the hiker as Lee Tracy, 71, of Altadena.

Firefighters found his body 10 feet off the Sam Merrill Trail, said Capt. Keith Mora of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The five-mile path leads to Echo Mountain in the Angeles National Forest.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Irma Chevalier told the Associated Press that Tracy was hiking with a friend when he apparently tripped and fell. His friend notified authorities, she said.

