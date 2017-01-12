Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Man Fatally Struck in South Los Angeles

Authorities Thursday are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Police were called to the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West 53rd street after the man was struck by a vehicle around midnight, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Nathan Grate said.

The victim, who Grate said was about 60 years old, died at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a white tent covering the victim’s body with a coroner’s van parked next to it.

Authorities did not have a description of the vehicle or person sought in connection with the fatal crash.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Stephen Acosta contributed to this report.