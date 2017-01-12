Lake Balboa Man Arrested After Police Pursuit on 405 Freeway Charged in Shooting of His Sister-in-Law: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Lake Balboa man who led police on a protracted and erratic pursuit on the 405 Freeway earlier this week was charged Thursday in connection with shooting death of his sister-in-law, officials said.

Marcos Tulio Flores, 32, also known as "Beast" and "Hyper," faces seven charges: one count each of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder, criminal threats, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharge of firearm with gross negligence and two counts of assault with a firearm, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Flores was arrested early Tuesday morning on the 405 Freeway in Westwood several hours after the pursuit began around 10:45 p.m. Monday in Reseda at the intersection of Sherman Way and Wilbur Avenue, authorities said.

Flores allegedly refused to stop after he was spotted by police, who had been searching for him as a suspect in the shooting of the sister of his estranged wife early Sunday morning at his family's home in the 17500 block of Gilmore Street in Lake Balboa. The victim, 36, was in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect is also charged with shooting his gun during the pursuit, prosecutors said. Sky5 video of the pursuit shows the driver stopped his vehicle often, appearing to taunt officers, and at one point, appeared to fire a weapon at officers.

The driver was eventually taken into custody after officers used a precision immobilization technique several times, forcing him to lose control before officers crashed into him, the aerial video shows. The suspect then got out of the vehicle near the Sunset Boulevard exit in Westwood and had to be subdued by a police dog before being taken into custody.

Flores is also a documented gang member, according to LAPD. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 74 years to life in state prison. Prosecutors were requesting his bail be set at more than $2.3 million, according to LADA.

Flores was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Van Nuys Branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, officials said. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD's West Valley Division.