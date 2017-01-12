LAPD’s Watchdog Rolls Out Smartphone App to Share More Information With Public

There are smartphone apps for dating, delivering food, tracking exercise routines — and now, in Los Angeles, there’s one for civilian oversight of policing.

The Police Commission’s inspector general formally unveiled the app this week, saying it was designed to help Angelenos more easily access information from the five-person panel that oversees the Los Angeles Police Department.

Inspector General Alex Bustamante told his bosses that the idea for the app came after his office determined there was a gap in the information provided by the commission and what the public actually received. Some people couldn’t get that information online because they didn’t have home computers, he said. Others may not have the time — or the desire — to go to a police station or City Council office for help tracking it down.

“We quickly realized that most community members, however, do have a smartphone,” Bustamante said.

