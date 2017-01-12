× More Than 40% of California Is Out of 5-Year Drought: Federal Monitors

A series of powerful winter storms that have battered California in recent weeks has dramatically improved the state’s water supply, with a large swath of the state — nearly entirely in the northern part — emerging from the 5-year drought, federal monitors reported Thursday.

Approximately 42 percent of the state is out of the drought as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Approximately 34 percent of the state is drought-free, while 7 percent is “abnormally dry.”

The drought-free areas are primarily in the northern part of the state, including in the Bay Area. The southern part of the state, however, remains mostly mired in the water shortage, including a portion of Los Angeles County that is still experiencing “exceptional drought.”

Parts of the state have been reeling from winter storms that have triggered flooding, avalanches and forced dozens of people from their homes, but the heavy rain and snow could help ease the drought that has gripped the state.

The storms have dumped more than 7 inches of rain since Monday and the National Weather Service says 6-12 feet of snow have fallen in the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters expect things to start drying out on Friday.

“Over the next 36 hours we could see around another inch of rain and the mountains could see 12-18 inches of additional snow,” said CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward.

Authorities rescued 49 people in Hollister, California, on Wednesday after a neighborhood was flooded with 3 to 4 feet of water, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department. Another 59 people were evacuated.

Farther north, Interstate 80 is closed and some roads have been washed out.

All this precipitation is working its way into the state’s lakes and reservoirs after years of drought.

The National Weather Service says Lake Tahoe’s volume has grown by about 33.6 billion gallons since the beginning of the year.

Water levels at Folsom Lake, east of Sacramento, have risen 28 feet since Saturday,

Lake Oroville, on the Feather River in Northern California, is up 45 feet.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a drought emergency in 2014, saying the state was facing “perhaps the worst drought that California has ever seen since records (began) about 100 years ago.

KTLA’s Tracy Bloom contributed to this report.