Rams Hire New Head Coach: Sean McVay

The Rams on Thursday hired Sean McVay as their head coach.

McVay, 30, was the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He becomes the youngest NFL head coach in modern history.

McVay was offered the job after his second interview with the Rams on Wednesday. Owner Stan Kroenke was at the meeting.

McVay initially interviewed last week and reportedly wowed Rams executives before doing the same in an interview with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

Boom! Welcome to Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/BpoppYtSvV — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017