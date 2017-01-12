BREAKING: Rams Hire New Head Coach: Sean McVay

Posted 1:17 PM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:26PM, January 12, 2017
In this handout image provided by the NFL, Sean McVay of the Washington Redskins poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Credit: NFL via Getty Images)

The Rams on Thursday hired Sean McVay as their head coach.

McVay, 30, was the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He becomes the youngest NFL head coach in modern history.

McVay was offered the job after his second interview with the Rams on Wednesday. Owner Stan Kroenke was at the meeting.

McVay initially interviewed last week and reportedly wowed Rams executives before doing the same in an interview with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

