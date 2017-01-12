The cold storm that brought heavy rain to Southern California on Thursday also caused a waterfall in Dana Point that left many residents smiling with delight. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 12, 2016.
SoCal Rain Storm Brings Waterfall to Dana Point
