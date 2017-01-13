× 5 Men Arrested on Suspicion of Helping Man Suspected in Lancaster Fatal Shooting of Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen

Sheriff’s detectives have arrested five people they say helped a man evade police after the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant last year.

The suspects are accused of helping 27-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell duck a massive police dragnet after authorities say he shot and killed Sgt. Steve Owen in Lancaster while responding to a burglary call on Oct. 5, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Owen, a 29-year department veteran, was responding to what appeared to be a routine burglary call on West Avenue J-7 in Lancaster when he confronted Lovell. Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Lovell wounded Owen, then stood over his bloodied body and fired an additional four shots.

“This was a calculated execution,” the sheriff said after the shooting.

