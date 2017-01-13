Former Franklin High Football Coach Gets 36 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Players

A former Franklin High School football coach was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in state prison for sexually assaulting five boys.

Jaime Jimenez, 48, of Los Angeles, was a volunteer coach who assisted the full-time staff.

Authorities said that Jimenez’s abuse of young football players at the Highland Park high school stretched as far back as 2002 and that he actively pursued boys from then until his arrest in early 2015.

In November, Jimenez pleaded no contest to two felony counts each of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and lewd acts on a child 14 to 15 years old, and to one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. He was originally charged with 32 felony counts.

