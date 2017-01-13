Friday the 13th and Full Moon Fall on Same Night This Month, Raising Superstitions

Friday, Jan. 13, is not only Friday the 13th but also a full moon — an event known as a "wolf moon" — which has put those with superstitions on high alert. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 13, 2017.