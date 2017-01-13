× LAPD Asks for Help in DTLA Hit-and-Run That Killed Young Mother, Injured 5-Year-Old Daughter

A downtown Los Angeles hit-and-run that left a 24-year-old mother dead and her young daughter injured remains unsolved two months later, and police on Friday asked for help in the crime.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the Nov. 7, 2016, crash that killed Jacqueline Hernandez, 24.

She was crossing 12th Street near Paloma Street in the Fashion District about 6 p.m. when she was stuck. The Los Angeles Times reported that her 5-year-old daughter was severely injured.

Witnesses did not get the car’s license plate number, but surveillance cameras captured video of the car and the crash. The video barely shows the incident.

The victim’s relatives were expected to speak at a 9:15 a.m. news conference at the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.