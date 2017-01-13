Man Struck in Head, Killed During Dispute Between Couples in Westlake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died after being struck in the head with a metal bar during a domestic dispute between two couples in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Hartford Avenue just before 1 a.m. after someone reported a fight going on the street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Joe Losorelli said.

Investigators determined the incident began with a dispute between two men and two women in a nearby apartment then spilled out into the street, Losorelli said.

The two men were involved in a fistfight when one of the men picked up a metal bar and struck the other in the head, Losorelli said.

The man who was hit with the bar died at the scene, Losorelli said.

His identity has not been released.

The other man and his girlfriend turned themselves in following the fight and were talking to investigators, Losorelli said.

It was unclear what prompted the argument between the couples.