Man, Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Car That Crashed Into Pomona Yard: Police

A man and a woman were found fatally shot inside a crashed car in Pomona late Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Larchmont Street just after 11 a.m. and discovered the crashed vehicle in the front yard of a residence, according to a news release from the Pomona Police Department.

Two victims were located inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and attempted to perform live-saving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the man and woman, who were each reported to be between 25 and 30 years old by the Police Department.

No other details were released about the double fatal shooting, including any information about a possible shooter or shooters.

Police are asking anyone with info about the case to contact them at 909 620-2085.

Those who would prefer to leave a tip anonymously can do so by calling 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.