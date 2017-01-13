‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Christopher Hubbart Recommitted to State Hospital for Violating Terms of Release: DA

A judge has revoked the conditional release of “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Hubbart, sending him back to a state hospital after he violated several terms of his release, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Friday.

Hubbart, a designated sexually violent predator who has admitted to raping dozens of women between 1971 and 1982, will be recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital in Coalinga for at least a year, according to a DA’s news release.

The ruling was made by a judge following a two-day hearing in Santa Clara County.

“Christopher Hubbart is a prolific serial rapist and even after years of treatment he remains a danger to women,” Lacey said in the release. “Today’s ruling reaffirms our belief that he should remain in a state hospital for additional treatment.”

Hubbart, 65, was released from a mental hospital in July 2014 and placed in a home near the community of Lake Los Angeles, which is east of Palmdale, amid opposition and protests from local residents.

Coalinga State Hospital police officers took Hubbart back into custody on Aug. 9, 2016, after he violated terms of his conditional release, including failing five lie detector tests, according to the DA’s office.

A Santa Clara County judge in 2015 had denied a previous request by the DA’s office to have the convicted serial rapist’s conditional release revoked.