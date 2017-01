‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Christopher Hubbart Recommitted to State Hospital for Violating Terms of Release: DA

A judge has revoked the conditional release of “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Hubbart, sending him back to a state hospital after he violated several terms of his release, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Friday.

Hubbart, a designated sexually violent predator who has admitted to raping dozens of women between 1971 and 1982, will be recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital in Coalinga for at least a year, according to a DA’s news release.

The ruling was made by a judge following a two-day hearing in Santa Clara County.

“Christopher Hubbart is a prolific serial rapist and even after years of treatment he remains a danger to women,” Lacey said in the release. “Today’s ruling reaffirms our belief that he should remain in a state hospital for additional treatment.”

Hubbart, 65, was released from a mental hospital in July 2014 and placed in a home near the community of Lake Los Angeles, which is east of Palmdale, amid opposition and protests from local residents.

Coalinga State Hospital police officers took Hubbart back into custody¬†on Aug. 9, 2016, after he violated terms of his conditional release, including failing five lie detector tests, according to the DA’s office.

A Santa Clara County judge in 2015 had denied a previous request by the DA’s office to have the convicted serial rapist’s conditional release revoked.