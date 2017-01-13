Temple City Man Accused of Killing Woman, Stabbing 4 Others Faces 7 Felony Charges

A Temple City resident was hit with felony assault and murder charges Friday for allegedly killing a woman and stabbing three others over a span of ten-hours, officials said.

John Ralph Perales, 44, was charged with seven counts: one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The felony complaint also alleges he used a deadly weapon, a knife, in the crimes.

The incident began in the early hours of Jan. 11 when Perales went to his ex-girlfriend’s home in El Monte, prosecutors said. He spent some time there, then after his ex-girlfriend fell asleep, he crawled on top of her, woke her up and then stabbed her, according to the DA’s office.

The victim fought Perales off her, and her son, who came to her assistance, was also injured, officials said.

Perales then allegedly fled the scene and eventually went to the home of Diane Alarcon in Temple City. He was spending time there with Alarcon and another man when a dispute broke out, and Perales is accused of striking both Alarcon and the man with a wrench before stabbing them with a knife and fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, but Alarcon died from her injuries, authorities said.

Perales was later arrested by law enforcement at his home, the DA’s office said.

He was previously convicted in seven crimes over the past 17 years, prosecutors said: as an accessory after the fact in 1991, burglary in 1992, attempted first-degree burglary in 1996, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle in 2001, prisoner in possession of a weapon in 2001, carrying a dirk or dagger in 2011 and false imprisonment by violence in 2014.

Perales will be arraigned Feb. 2 in the Pomona Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, authorities said. Court records indicate he is currently being held on $6.21 million bail.

If convicted as charged, Perales faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the El Monte Police Department.