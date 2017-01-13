Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to learn about the Toyota/Lexus Anchor Tether Program. The vehicle manufacturer’s partnership began in 2008 with SafetyBeltSafe U.S.A. to alert owners of pre-2001 Toyota or Lexus, that their vehicles can have one or more tether anchors ordered and installed at their local dealership. There is a donation of $5.00 per tether anchor to cover administrative costs. Additional amounts donated will be used to support Safe Ride Helpline services.

In order to participate in the program, apply for a certificate online, if possible. Make your donation in cash, by check, by credit card, or using PayPal. You can download and print a certificate application to distribute. Email the application to SafetyBeltSafe U.S.A., including donation method. (If using PayPal, see special instructions on the application.) When you receive your Certificate(s), make a tether anchor installation appointment with your dealer. Take the Certificate(s) to the dealer, and get your tether anchor installed.

Sorry, but this program is not available in Hawaii or for certain models. Please check with your dealer.

For more information, please feel free to contact:

SafetyBeltSafe U.S.A.

1 800 745 SAFE