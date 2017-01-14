× Armed Man Barricaded Inside Whittier Home; LASD, SWAT Responding

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon is barricaded inside a Whittier home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bonavista Lane around noon on Saturday. All of the residents that were inside the home are now out and safe, according to Lt. Limon.

The surrounding homes were evacuated for the safety of the neighbors, deputies said.

Special Enforcement Bureau deputies and the Crisis Negotiation Team are on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.