Man’s Body Found in Water at Leeward Bay Marina in Wilmington: Officials

The body of a man was found in the water Saturday morning at a marina in Wilmington, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The deceased man was found about 9:10 a.m. in the water near Leeward Bay Marina, located at 611 N. Henry Ford Ave., the LAFD reported.

A witness who lives in a house boat at the marina told KTLA the body appeared to be of a tall man.

The man’s body was removed from the water by emergency responders.

The Los Angeles Port Authority Police and LAFD were investigating the man’s death.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



