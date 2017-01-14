× Santa Ana Officer Uses Tourniquet to Help Save Motorcyclist With Partially Severed Leg

A motorcyclist whose leg was partially severed in a crash Friday is recovering at an Orange County hospital thanks to a Santa Ana police officer who used a tourniquet to help save the man’s life.

An SUV made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, which sent him flying into a street curb, severely injuring his leg around 7:45 p.m. Friday, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.

The crash occurred at Warner Avenue and Parton Street in Santa Ana, he said.

A police officer arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist bleeding heavily from his injured leg. The officer immediately applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg until paramedics arrived and transported him to the Orange County Global Medical Center, Bertagna said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.