Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” , Saturday, January 14th, 2017

It's Saturday! We're into the second weekend of the New YEAR! Here are some "Gayle on the Go!" Saturday Happenings! Enjoy!

-0-

L.A. ART SHOW

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

West Hall

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.laartshow.com

The L.A. Art Show is calling West Hall at the Los Angeles Convention home. This art extravaganza features artwork from 90 leading galleries representing more than 18-countries.

-0-

Photo L.A. @ 11am

The Reef / LA Mart

1933 South Broadway

Los Angeles

http://www.eventbrite.com

It’s the 26th year of production for PHOTO L.A., the longest running art fair west of New York City. At this The Reef – LA Mart photographic festival you will find both traditional and contemporary work from around the globe.

-0-

23rd African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase

Raleigh Studios

5300 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles

bherc.org

The films of writer / director Alcee Walker and writer / director Satie Gossett can we seen at the 23rd Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase. Their cinematic work is among 60 short films from more than 50 filmmakers playing their weekend at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

-0-

Guitar Center’s 28th Annual Drum Off @ 7pm

The Novo at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite A 335

Los Angeles

drumoff.guitarcenter.com

Tony Taylor Jr. from Matteson, Illinois shows us what it takes for competitors to win the Guitar Center’s Annual Drum Off. The highly anticipated drum competition rocks The Novo at L.A. in downtown Los Angeles.

-0-

Gray Whale Migration

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

http://www.2seewhales.com

http://www.whalewatchinginla.com

Winter is whale watching season off the California coast. The experts at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long report seeing Gray whales and Orcas.

We can supplement our whale watching trip with a visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific , where the exhibit “WHALES: VOICES IN THE SEA” teaches us how Gray whales, and other marine life, communicate with each other as they migrate as well as the environmental threats facing these magnificent creatures.

-0-

6th Annual UCT Winter Hockey Festival

Ice Station Valencia

27745 Smyth Drive

Valencia

661 775 8686

http://www.uct.org

http://www.icestation.net

Another winter happening is the UCT Winter Hockey Festival. Hundreds of U.S. and Canadian athletes will be on the ice at The Ice Station Valenicia this weekend competing in the special hockey competitions.

-0-

dineL.A. Restaurant Week

15 Day Dining Event

More than 300 Restaurants

discoverlosangeles.com

This is the opening weekend for DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK. More than three-hundred restaurants are participating in the 15-day dining event, offering special prices for lunch and dinner. To find a participating venue near you, check the website: discoverlosangeles.com

-0-

Baby & Kids Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

babyandkidsexperience.com

And, THE BABY & KIDS EXPERIENCE returns to the OC Fair & Event Center with special exhibits from Pretend City Children’s Museum and the Children’s Museum at La Habra. Take a look at the extensive list of activities and entertainment planned for youngsters this weekend at the website: babyandkidsexperience.com

-0-

-0-

Celebrate Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-