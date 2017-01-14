Uber Driver Killed, Passenger Critically injured in 2 Car Hit-And-Run-Crash in South Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Uber driver was killed, and a passenger was critically injured, when two cars crashed early Saturday in South Los Angeles, a fire official reported.

The fatal crash happened about 3:40 a.m. at Arlington Avenue and West Martin Lither King Jr. Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The Uber driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Uber passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the LAFD reported.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the deadly crash fled the scene, the LAFD said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Geoff Peters contributed to this story.