Wi-Fi Available on 83% of U.S. Airline Seats, Study Says

Your chance of getting the Internet on a U.S. airline has jumped to 83%, up from about 74% in 2015.

But if you fly on foreign carriers , your chances of connecting to the Internet from the cabin drop to only 28%.

Those are some of the findings from a report by Routehappy, a New York company that tracks onboard airline amenities.

Of airlines worldwide, Emirates, United and Lufthansa lead all carriers in offering Wi-Fi on long-haul flights, the Routehappy study found.

