4-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by Car in Irvine Intersection: Police

A 4-year-old boy died Saturday evening after being hit by a car in an Irvine intersection, police reported.

The fatal crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Romano. Investigators said the boy was crossing the street with his scooter when he was hit by a car that was driving along Lake Forest Drive.

The boy was taken to Hoag Hospital in Irvine with life-threatening injuries by his parents and the driver of the car, who were all present at the time of the crash, the Irvine Police Department reported.

The boy was later transported to Children’s Hospital of Orange County where he died of his injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irvine police Det. Jonathan Cherney at 949-724-7204 or jcherney@cityofirvine.org.