More Than 30 Killed When Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan

More than 30 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, Russian state media reported citing the Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry.

Poor visibility was likely a factor, Kubatbek Boronov, the minister of Emergency Situations, told Kyrgyztan’s state-run Kabar Agency.

The Boeing 747 was headed from Hong Kong to Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishek, according to data from the tracking website FlightRadar24.

“We’re aware of the report and monitoring the situation,” Marc Birtel, a Boeing spokesman, told CNN in an email. It’s not clear how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

It’s not clear how many people were on board, but the freighter had seating for 10 — including two pilots, two observers and six additional passengers, according to a description on the airline’s website.

Turkish Airlines, the country’s national carrier, expressed their condolences to their fellow Turkish-based airline in a tweet.

Turkish Airlines also said in its tweet the aircraft was operated by ACT Airlines, an Istanbul-based freight airline that according to its website operates a fleet entirely made up of jumbo 747s. ACT Airlines also operates as myCargo Airlines.

The plane that crashed was manufactured in 2003 when it first flew for Singapore Airlines Cargo, according to flight tracking from Flightradar24 and a detailed description of the aircraft on the company’s website.

Airlines have cut back on their use of the Boeing 747 as full-fledged passenger aircraft in recent years, but the jumbo airliner makes up the backbone of the global freight fleet.

The 747s enormous size and unique rising nose cargo door have made it the aircraft of choice for many airlines.

But the aircraft has been involved in several crashes over the past decade, including a pair of accidents in 2010 and 2011 attributed to on board fires involving the shipment of lithium ion batteries. Shifting cargo aboard a National Airlines 747 was blamed for a crash in 2012 when the jumbo airliner was taking off from Kabul, Afghanistan, killing all seven aboard.

