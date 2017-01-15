× Parade, Other Events to Mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in L.A. County

Southern California will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a parade and activities designed to educate, entertain and improve communities.

In South Los Angeles, the 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade will feature marching bands, drill teams, politicians in convertibles and other entries on a route that runs along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Crenshaw Boulevard and other streets near Leimert Park. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Other holiday events set for Monday include:

Cake for King Celebration. In Exposition Park, the California African American Museum will offer a series of activities between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., including music, food and, from 1 to 3 p.m., a marathon reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches.

