× Riverside Police Seek Men Who Allegedly Tried to Kidnap Woman

Riverside police officials are looking for two men who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman early Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6:20 a.m.

The woman told police she was walking along Market Street near a bridge north of Rivera Street when a black truck with two men pulled up next to her and began talking to her, officials said.

The passenger got out, grabbed the woman and tried to pull her into the truck. She was able to break free from his grasp and ran away, police said.

The man is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, abut 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He also had long black hair that he wore in a ponytail.

The driver was only described as a hispanic male. He was driving a small older black truck, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Detective Rick Cobb at 951-353-7135