Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 15th, 2017

It's Sunday! If you're looking for something interesting and fun for the family, here are some "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!
The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
californiasciencecenter.org
The Science Behind Pixar exhibition is a clever method of teaching us STEM, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. At first glance, you think you’re coming face to face with your favorite Pixar characters. You are! But, then you learn the science behind their film presence.
The exhibition’s eight sections give us an unparalleled view of Pixar production and concepts.
Diamonds: Rare Brilliance
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
Four of nature’s rare, colorful diamond masterpieces are in town . The exhibit DIAMONDS: RARE BRILLIANCE at the Natural History Museum features “The Juliet Pink.” It’s more than 30 carats.
“The Rainbow Necklace” containing extremely rare blue-grey, green-yellow, orange-pink, purple-pink, and brown-orange diamonds.
“The Argyle Violet”, which is a nearly three carat deep gray, blue violet diamond.
And, “The Victorian Orchid”, which is a two carat fancy, vivid purple diamond.
Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A. Skirball Cultural Center
2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles
310 440 4500
skirball.org
The familiar comic book style work of the late artist Roy Lichtenstein is on display at the Skirball Cultural Center. The West Los Angeles exhibit entitled POP FOR THE PEOPLE: ROY LICHTENSTEIN IN L.A. explores how the pop artist made fine art accessible to the American public in ways that had not been achieved before.
The exhibition features prints from Lichtenstein’s Bull Profile and Surrealist series, as well as the iconic Sunrise and Shipboard Girl.
The Life of a Swiss Guard
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
555 West Temple Street
Los Angeles
213 680 5200
http://www.olacathedral.org
Time is running out to see this! “THE LIFE OF A SWISS GUARD: A PRIVATE VIEW” is the first ever exhibit revealing the daily lives of the members of the military force that for centuries has guarded the Vatican and the Pope.
The free exhibit at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels closes Sunday, January 15th.
America’s Shakespeare: The Bard Goes West
Los Angeles Public Library
Getty Gallery
Central Library
630 West Fifth Street
Los Angeles
213 228 7000
lapl.org
Celebrate the legacy of English poet, playwright, and actor William Shakespeare at the Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.
Regarded at the greatest writer in the English language, learn how the “Bard of Avon” has impacted American life at this largest of its kind in the world collection of documents and artifacts.
Fujiyama Ichiban Festival 4 South End Health Club
2800 Skypark Drive
Torrance
http://www.fujiyamaichiban.com/festival2017
Torrance is the place to be to meet the Japanese super heroes of your favorite action shows and movies. (NATSOT STING) They’re here for the Fujiyama Ichiban Festival. It’s action packed!
Carroll Shelby Birthday Cruise-In @ 8am
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
petersen.org
We can see the fast and rare Shelby’s created by road and track legend Carroll Shelby at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The museum is celebrating the automotive designer and racing driver’s birthday with a cruise-in.
Car lovers are invited to the event and contest, which includes awards for the best-in-show.
Baby & Kids Experience
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
babyandkidsexperience.com
And, THE BABY & KIDS EXPERIENCE returns to the OC Fair & Event Center with special exhibits from Pretend City Children’s Museum and the Children’s Museum at La Habra. Take a look at the extensive list of activities and entertainment planned for youngsters this weekend at the website: babyandkidsexperience.com
Celebrate Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.