Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 15th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday! If you're looking for something interesting and fun for the family, here are some "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

The Science Behind Pixar exhibition is a clever method of teaching us STEM, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. At first glance, you think you’re coming face to face with your favorite Pixar characters. You are! But, then you learn the science behind their film presence.

The exhibition’s eight sections give us an unparalleled view of Pixar production and concepts.

-0-

Diamonds: Rare Brilliance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Four of nature’s rare, colorful diamond masterpieces are in town . The exhibit DIAMONDS: RARE BRILLIANCE at the Natural History Museum features “The Juliet Pink.” It’s more than 30 carats.

“The Rainbow Necklace” containing extremely rare blue-grey, green-yellow, orange-pink, purple-pink, and brown-orange diamonds.

“The Argyle Violet”, which is a nearly three carat deep gray, blue violet diamond.

And, “The Victorian Orchid”, which is a two carat fancy, vivid purple diamond.

-0-

Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A. Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

The familiar comic book style work of the late artist Roy Lichtenstein is on display at the Skirball Cultural Center. The West Los Angeles exhibit entitled POP FOR THE PEOPLE: ROY LICHTENSTEIN IN L.A. explores how the pop artist made fine art accessible to the American public in ways that had not been achieved before.

The exhibition features prints from Lichtenstein’s Bull Profile and Surrealist series, as well as the iconic Sunrise and Shipboard Girl.

-0-

The Life of a Swiss Guard

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

555 West Temple Street

Los Angeles

213 680 5200

http://www.olacathedral.org

Time is running out to see this! “THE LIFE OF A SWISS GUARD: A PRIVATE VIEW” is the first ever exhibit revealing the daily lives of the members of the military force that for centuries has guarded the Vatican and the Pope.

The free exhibit at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels closes Sunday, January 15th.

-0-

America’s Shakespeare: The Bard Goes West

Los Angeles Public Library

Getty Gallery

Central Library

630 West Fifth Street

Los Angeles

213 228 7000

lapl.org

Celebrate the legacy of English poet, playwright, and actor William Shakespeare at the Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.

Regarded at the greatest writer in the English language, learn how the “Bard of Avon” has impacted American life at this largest of its kind in the world collection of documents and artifacts.

-0-

Fujiyama Ichiban Festival 4 South End Health Club

2800 Skypark Drive

Torrance

http://www.fujiyamaichiban.com/festival2017

Torrance is the place to be to meet the Japanese super heroes of your favorite action shows and movies. (NATSOT STING) They’re here for the Fujiyama Ichiban Festival. It’s action packed!

-0-

Carroll Shelby Birthday Cruise-In @ 8am

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

We can see the fast and rare Shelby’s created by road and track legend Carroll Shelby at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The museum is celebrating the automotive designer and racing driver’s birthday with a cruise-in.

Car lovers are invited to the event and contest, which includes awards for the best-in-show.

-0-

Baby & Kids Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

babyandkidsexperience.com

And, THE BABY & KIDS EXPERIENCE returns to the OC Fair & Event Center with special exhibits from Pretend City Children’s Museum and the Children’s Museum at La Habra. Take a look at the extensive list of activities and entertainment planned for youngsters this weekend at the website: babyandkidsexperience.com

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request.

The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-

Celebrate Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.