Woman Injured in Long Beach Officer-Involved Shooting After Allegedly Threatening People With Knife; No Officers Hurt

A woman who was allegedly threatening people with a knife was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach, police said.

At about 11:14 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard after receiving reports of a woman with a knife, Long Beach police said in a statement.

Officers responded to the scene and encountered the woman, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

It was immediately unclear what prompted the shooting, but the woman was hit by gunfire, officials said.

Paramedics were called to the scene and rendered aid to the woman. Her condition was unknown, police said.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

