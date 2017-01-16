4 Killed When Gunman Opens Fire at Music Festival in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Four people were killed and twelve more injured when a gunman opened fire Monday morning during a music festival in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, the event’s organizers stated on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen earlier today,” a post on The BPM Festival’s Facebook page read.

The shooting occurred in front of the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the music festival, according to the post.

Three members of the BPM security team were among the four people killed in the shooting, which also left 12 injured, according to the post.

Video posted to YouTube shows panicked partygoers running outside the nightclub.

“We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation,” The BPM Festival’s Facebook post read.

One of the DJs who was performing at the Blue Parrot tweeted following the shooting.

This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected ♥ — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017