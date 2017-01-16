Dozens of SoCal Museums Offering Free Admission on Jan. 29

More than 30 museums in Southern California, most of them in the Los Angeles area, will be offering free admission on Jan. 29 as part of the 12th annual Museums Free-For-All Day.

Participants in this year’s event include the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Descanso Gardens and the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Some of the participating institutions, including notable ones like the Getty Center, Getty Villa, and the Broad, are already free to visitors.

The Jan. 29 offer only applies to general admission, and is not good on specially ticketed exhibits. according to SoCal Museum. Regular parking rates will also remain in effect that Sunday.

Some museums also require timed tickets that must be reserved in advance.

Visitors are encouraged to check each participating museum’s website for further details, including hours, directions and other information.

Here’s a list of the participating museums (all dates are for Jan. 29 unless otherwise indicated):

Annenberg Space for Photography

Armory Center for the Arts

Autry Museum of the American West

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center (Timed reservation with convenience free required to visit Space Shuttle Endeavor exhibit)

Columbia Memorial Space Center (Sat., Jan. 28)

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens (Timed tickets available on first-come, first served basis at www.descansogardens.org)

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine

Getty Center

Getty Villa (Timed ticket can be reserved by visiting www.getty.edu)

Hammer Museum

Japanese American Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Laguna Art Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (Free tickets can be reserved at tarpits.org/freeforall)

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (Free tickets can be reserved at nhm.org/freeforall)

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum (Free tickets can be reserved here)

Pomona College Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center

Sunnylands Center and Gardens

Zimmer Children’s Museum