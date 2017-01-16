‘Was That Godzilla?’: Viral Video Shows Giant Alligator Strolling Past Tourists in Florida

Video showing a large alligator crossing in front of a small group of tourists in Florida has gone viral after it was posted on Facebook over the weekend.

Kim Joiner posted the footage to the Circle B Bar Reserve Polk Nature Discovery Center group Sunday on Facebook, writing, “I love Circle B. Nature at its best.”

The center is located in the city of Lakeland, which is east of Tampa and southwest of Orlando.

By Monday morning, the video had already been shared more than 17,000 times and was generating buzz online.

Some commenters below the video couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“Looks like a dinosaur,” one Facebook user wrote. Others agreed, suggesting it looked like something out of the film “Jurassic Park.”

Another commenter asked, “Was that Godzilla?”

Joiner told television station WKMG in Orlando that the video is real.

She estimated the gator to be at least 12 feet long. When asked by the station about its weight, she responded, “Huge!”

Another sighting of a massive gator in Lakeland — this one at a golf course — also made headlines last April, WKMG reported. In that instance, a 10-year-old boy was able to capture photos of the large creature crossing the 18th hole in front of a golf cart.