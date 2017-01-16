Grandfather Thwarts Woman’s Attempt to Kidnap His 3-Year-Old Grandchild at NorCal Park, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A grandfather in Auburn helped stop the attempted kidnapping of one of his grandchildren at a park over the weekend, police told KTLA sister station KTXL.

The grandfather and his two grandchildren were near a duck pond at Ashford Park on Saturday when police say Lindsay Frasher came up to them, the Sacramento-area television station reported.

"Ms. Frasher approached one of the children, called her by a different name and tried to take her," said Sgt. Gary Hopping with the Auburn Police Department.

Frasher allegedly wrapped her arms around the 3-year-old's body, but the victim's grandfather fought back, investigators said.

"It was a tug of war over the little girl," said Hopping.

The grandfather and others who saw what happened kept Frasher at the park until the Auburn Police Department got there. Police said the 28-year-old wasn't known to the family.

Investigators don't believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It was unknown whether she had a mental illness.

Frasher, who faced a kidnapping charge, was booked at the Placer County Jail.

KTLX put in an request with the Placer County Jail to speak with Frasher and was told she's unavailable for interviews until she's housed in the proper location.

Frasher is being held on a bail of $420,000.