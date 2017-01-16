× Home Intended for Child Molester in Fresno County Destroyed in ‘Suspicious’ Fire, Authorities Say

The proposed home of a convicted child predator was destroyed Thursday in what investigators described as a suspicious fire, just days after the Fresno County district attorney’s office had announced a hearing regarding his placement on the rural property.

Firefighters responded just after 11 a.m. to a report of black smoke in the area of 36000 Sage Lane in Squaw Valley, said Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for Fresno County. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames razing a single-wide mobile home proposed for child molester Jeffrey F. Snyder. The mobile home was empty and unfurnished, but had power, Wittwer said. No one was injured.

It was unclear what started the blaze, Wittwer said, but the timing raised some flags.

“We cannot rule out arson,” he said.

