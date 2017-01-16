Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Woman in Residential Area of Bellflower

Homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s shooting death in Bellflower Monday afternoon.

The adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 16000 block of Cornuta Avenue, according to a brief news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were called to the scene just after 1:30 p.m.

Aerial video showed sheriff’s investigators at the second floor outside a second-floor unit at a gated apartment complex in the 16200 block of Cornuta Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Department described the suspect or suspects as “unknown.” No further information was immediately released.

The immediate area of the address given by the Sheriff’s Department is residential, mostly occupied by apartment buildings and some single-family homes.