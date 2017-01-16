Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles with a preview of the 32nd Annual Kingdom Day Parade, which celebrates the birthday of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Congress of Racial Equality of California (CORE-CA), the parade's host, has been active in the advancement of civil rights in the United States since the 1940s. The floats, performances and presentations at the parade entertain while promoting a new generation of efforts toward peaceful coexistence.

For parade information and route details, please check their website.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle